WWE presents the SummerSlam event tonight from the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of BetOnline:
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Bianca Belair (-500) vs Becky Lynch (+300)
Logan Paul (-2000) vs The Miz (+700)
Pat McAfee (-400) vs Baron Corbin (+250)
Roman Reigns (-600) vs Brock Lesnar (+350)
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan (-200) vs Ronda Rousey (+150)
Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos (-200) vs The Street Profits (+170)
The Judgment Day (-250) vs Mysterios (+170)
WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley (-300) vs Theory (+200)
