WWE Survivor Series takes place tonight in Brooklyn, New York.

The more notable odds include Becky Lynch being a favorite to beat Charlotte Flair, which is the match that has the most buzz around it due to their backstage confrontation last month.

There is not a clear-cut favorite in the women’s elimination tag team match just yet, but Team SmackDown is the favorite in the men’s match.

Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE Champion Big E +300 vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns -500 – Champion vs. Champion Match

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch -400 vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair +250 – Champion vs. Champion Match

Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory, and Bobby Lashley) +150 vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Xavier Woods, Sheamus, and Baron Corbin) -200 – Men’s Elimination Tag Team Match

Team Raw (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella & Zelina Vega) -140 vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya & Toni Storm) -140 – Women’s Elimination Tag Team Match

Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle -250 vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos +170 – Champions vs. Champions Match

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura +150 vs. United States Champion Damian Priest -200 – Champion vs. Champion Match