WWE WrestleMania 37 – Night 2 takes place tonight from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of BetOnline:

Roman Reigns (c) vs Edge vs Daniel Bryan

Edge 6/5

Roman Reigns 3/2

Daniel Bryan 2/1

***Note: Odds are the same as Monday

Asuka (c) vs Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley -400 (1/4)

Asuka +250 (5/2)

***Note: Odds are the same as Monday

Big E (c) vs Apollo Crews

Apollo Crews -140 (5/7)

Big E EVEN (1/1)

***Note: On Monday, this fight was a pick’em, now Apollo Crews is the favorite.

Riddle (c) vs Shamus

Riddle -160 (5/8)

Shamus +120 (6/5)

***Note: This is a new match since Monday’s emailed odds.

D.Ziggler & R.Roode vs Rey Mysterio $ Dominik Mysterio

Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio -300 (1/3)

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode +200 (2/1)

***Note: Odds are the same as Monday

Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens -350 (2/7)

Sami Zayn +225 (9/4)

***Note: Odds are even larger in Kevin Owens’ favor since Monday

Randy Orton vs The Fiend

The Fiend -950 (2/19)

Randy Orton +500 (5/1)

***Note: Odds are the same as Monday