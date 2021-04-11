WWE WrestleMania 37 – Night 2 takes place tonight from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of BetOnline:
Roman Reigns (c) vs Edge vs Daniel Bryan
Edge 6/5
Roman Reigns 3/2
Daniel Bryan 2/1
***Note: Odds are the same as Monday
Asuka (c) vs Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley -400 (1/4)
Asuka +250 (5/2)
***Note: Odds are the same as Monday
Big E (c) vs Apollo Crews
Apollo Crews -140 (5/7)
Big E EVEN (1/1)
***Note: On Monday, this fight was a pick’em, now Apollo Crews is the favorite.
Riddle (c) vs Shamus
Riddle -160 (5/8)
Shamus +120 (6/5)
***Note: This is a new match since Monday’s emailed odds.
D.Ziggler & R.Roode vs Rey Mysterio $ Dominik Mysterio
Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio -300 (1/3)
Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode +200 (2/1)
***Note: Odds are the same as Monday
Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn
Kevin Owens -350 (2/7)
Sami Zayn +225 (9/4)
***Note: Odds are even larger in Kevin Owens’ favor since Monday
Randy Orton vs The Fiend
The Fiend -950 (2/19)
Randy Orton +500 (5/1)
***Note: Odds are the same as Monday