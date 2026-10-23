WWE’s plans for WrestleMania 43 are beginning to take shape, although one heavily rumored main event reportedly isn’t part of the company’s current direction.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Roman Reigns vs. Oba Femi remains the planned direction for one of the two main events at WrestleMania 43 in April 2027.

However, despite recent speculation about Cody Rhodes facing CM Punk in the other headliner, that match is reportedly not part of WWE’s current plans.

“There has been a lot of talk this week that the two main events for WrestleMania in 2027 would be Rhodes vs. Punk on night one and Reigns vs. Femi on night two,” Meltzer wrote. “From what we were told, the latter is accurate but the former is not the current plan.”

Meltzer noted that Rhodes vs. Punk would make sense given their positions as two of SmackDown’s biggest stars, particularly since WWE has largely kept them apart following their SummerSlam championship match on August 1.

“Rhodes vs. Punk would make sense and I could see the argument for it as they are the two top stars on the Smackdown brand and have been kept apart aside from their 8/1 SummerSlam title match,” he continued. “But right now that is not the plan. We’re only in October and historically these plans will change multiple times anyway, whether due to injuries or other situations.”

The report did not indicate which match WWE currently has penciled in as the other WrestleMania 43 main event.

Reigns currently holds the World Heavyweight Championship on Raw, while Sami Zayn is the Undisputed WWE Champion on SmackDown. Liv Morgan and Chelsea Green also hold the respective women’s championships, with Green serving as interim champion during Rhea Ripley’s absence.

WWE’s plans for WrestleMania 42 underwent several changes leading into this year’s event, largely due to injuries. That show ultimately featured Rhodes vs. Randy Orton and Punk vs. Reigns as its two main events.

WrestleMania 43 is scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with April 10 and 11, 2027, listed as the expected dates.

WWE is also preparing to return to Riyadh for Crown Jewel on November 7, although ongoing regional security concerns have raised questions about those plans. No official changes to the event have been announced.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com next April for live WWE WrestleMania 43 Results from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.