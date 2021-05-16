WWE WrestleMania Backlash takes place tonight in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center.
Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of BetOnline:
Bobby Lashley (c) vs Drew McIntyre vs Braun Stroman
Bobby Lashley 1/2
Drew McIntyre 7/4
Braun 5/1
Roman Reigns (c) vs Cesaro
Roman Reigns -600 (1/6)
Cesaro +350 (7/2)
Rhea Ripley (c) vs Asuka vs Charlotte Flair
Rhea Ripley 1/2
Charlotte Flair 7/4
Asuka 5/1
Bianca Belair (c) vs Bayley
Bianca Belair -950 (2/19)
Bayley +500 (5/1)
Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (c) vs Rey and Dominik Mysterio
Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode +150 (3/2)
Rey and Dominik Mysterio -200 (1/2)
Damian Priest vs The Miz
Damian Priest -800 (1/8)
The Miz +400 (4/1)