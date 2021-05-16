WWE WrestleMania Backlash takes place tonight in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center.

Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of BetOnline:

Bobby Lashley (c) vs Drew McIntyre vs Braun Stroman

Bobby Lashley 1/2

Drew McIntyre 7/4

Braun 5/1

Roman Reigns (c) vs Cesaro

Roman Reigns -600 (1/6)

Cesaro +350 (7/2)

Rhea Ripley (c) vs Asuka vs Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley 1/2

Charlotte Flair 7/4

Asuka 5/1

Bianca Belair (c) vs Bayley

Bianca Belair -950 (2/19)

Bayley +500 (5/1)

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (c) vs Rey and Dominik Mysterio

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode +150 (3/2)

Rey and Dominik Mysterio -200 (1/2)

Damian Priest vs The Miz

Damian Priest -800 (1/8)

The Miz +400 (4/1)