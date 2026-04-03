WWE is loading up the card for this Monday’s episode of Raw with two notable segments now officially confirmed for the show emanating from “The Lone Star State.”

The company announced via social media on Friday that WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk will appear live on the show following his explosive actions last week.

Punk closed out the previous episode by putting his WrestleMania opponent Roman Reigns through a table, adding even more intensity to their already heated showdown on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

“THIS MONDAY on WWE Raw we will hear from World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk after his attack on Roman Reigns,” the announcement read.

In a separate announcement, it was revealed that Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar will both be present in the same building on Monday night, teasing yet another potentially volatile situation between the two powerhouse competitors.

“Buckle up,” the announcement began. “Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar will be LIVE in the same building THIS MONDAY on WWE Raw!”

The April 6, 2026 edition of WWE Raw is set to take place from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.