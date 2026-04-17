Some updates have surfaced regarding next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

During the AEW Collision Spring BreakThru show on Thursday night, it was officially announced that newly crowned AEW World Champion Darby Allin will appear and speak live.

Allin closed out AEW Dynamite Spring BreakThru with a shocking squash match victory over MJF to become the new AEW World Champion.

Also scheduled for the April 22 episode of AEW Dynamite, which airs live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max are Mina Shirakawa vs. Hikaru Shida, and Will Ospreay vs. Mark Davis.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.