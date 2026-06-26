New segments have been announced for tonight’s WWE SmackDown.

On Friday afternoon, WWE confirmed that Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, along with his Night of Champions challengers Gunther and Sami Zayn, will all appear on the June 26 edition of SmackDown ahead of Saturday’s premium live event.

The company also announced that Trick Williams will be on hand to address his upcoming United States Championship showdown against Ricky Saints at Night of Champions.

The new additions further strengthen the lineup for the Night of Champions go-home edition of SmackDown, which was taped at The O2 Arena in London, England.

Previously announced matches for the show include Jacy Jayne taking on Paige, Rey Fenix defending the AAA Cruiserweight Championship against Nathan Frazer, and Kiana James squaring off against Giulia.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.