The AEW double-header on Saturday night came with its’ fair share of announcements.

As noted, announced for the AEW Dynamite show on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 in Everett, Washington, is AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland vs. “The Machine” Brian Cage in a title eliminator bout, Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. Kyle Fletcher & Jeff Cobb, Kazuchika Okada vs. Dax Harwood, Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal vs. The Young Bucks, HOOK will be in action, as well as the AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 contract signing for the TBS Women’s Championship tilt between Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Mone.

In addition to those announcements for the 5/15 Dynamite, a Barbed Wire Steel Cage match for the TNT Championship between Adam Copeland and Malakai Black was teased for AEW Double Or Nothing 2024, with Malakai’s response coming on Wednesday’s Dynamite in Everett.

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Harley Cameron in a “Grudge Match” was also announced for the 5/15 Dynamite, as was a face-to-face showdown between Will Ospreay and AEW International Champion Roderick Strong ahead of their title tilt at AEW Double Or Nothing 2024.

If those weren’t enough, AEW also hyped the return of RUSH to action next week during another double-header, as AEW Collision and AEW Rampage will once again air back-to-back next Saturday night on May 18.

A vignette also aired during Collision and Rampage last night to promote the upcoming return of former TNT Champion Scorpio Sky.

A new world premiere music video for The Acclaimed also aired during the show.

