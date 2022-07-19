WWE has confirmed the line-up for next week’s SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Next week’s show will feature the 20th anniversary of Rey Mysterio’s WWE debut. The Judgment Day has promised to crash the party, but The Mysterios are looking for a win over their group.

WWE has also confirmed that Ronda Rousey and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be appearing next week. They were previously announced by the MSG website, but now they are confirmed by WWE. For what it’s worth, Reigns’ SummerSlam opponent Brock Lesnar is not being advertised, and the same goes for Rousey’s SummerSlam opponent, SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

The MSG website also has The Bloodline (Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos) vs. Riddle and The Street Profits advertised for next week, which will likely be the dark main event, if it happens at all.

Below is the updated line-up for the final RAW before SummerSlam:

* Logan Paul hosts Impaulsive TV segment

* Rey Mysterio celebrates the 20th anniversary of his WWE debut

* Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest

* Appearances by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, and others

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.