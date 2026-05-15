The road to WWE Clash in Italy begins to take shape tonight on SmackDown.

WWE has announced the first lineup details for tonight’s Backlash fallout episode of SmackDown, with major developments expected involving Gunther, Trick Williams, and Jade Cargill following last weekend’s premium live event.

After appearing on SmackDown last week and teasing a move to the blue brand, Gunther is set to make things official tonight. “The Ring General” will decide whether or not he’s signing with SmackDown moving forward, and if he does, his next championship opportunity is already waiting for him.

A contract signing would officially lock in Gunther vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Clash in Italy on May 31.

That one could become very real by the end of the night.

Elsewhere on the show, Trick Williams will receive a special homecoming celebration in Columbia, South Carolina. SmackDown is being held inside Colonial Life Arena on the campus of the University of South Carolina, where Williams previously played college football before transitioning into the world of pro wrestling.

Williams heads into the celebration riding momentum after successfully defending the United States Championship against Sami Zayn at WWE Backlash.

Meanwhile, Jade Cargill’s return last week immediately shook up the women’s division.

Cargill made her first appearance since losing the WWE Women’s Championship to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 42 and wasted no time targeting Ripley upon her return. During a six-woman tag team match, Cargill stormed out alongside B-Fab and Michin, causing a distraction that ultimately led to Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss losing to Fatal Influence.

With tensions already escalating again, all eyes will be on what Cargill does next tonight on SmackDown.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.