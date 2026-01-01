All Elite Wrestling is kicking off the New Year of 2026 in style.

During the AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash special themed year-end show on Wednesday night, updates were announced for the advertised lineup of the first AEW Collision show of 2026.

Scheduled to take place live at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max this coming Saturday night, January 3, 2026, AEW Collision will emanate from eSports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas.

Kicking off the latest Arlington, Texas residency deal, All Elite Wrestling will bring the following matches and appearances for their first AEW Collision of 2026 on 1/3 in “The Lone Star State”:

* El Clon to debut

* Darby Allin vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Shelton Benjamin vs. Scorpio Sky

* ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs. Maya World & Hyan

