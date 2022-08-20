We’re getting closer to the finals of the tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s 1200th SmackDown episode saw Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne defeat Sonya Deville and Natalya to advance. Dolin and Jayne were replacing Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark in the tournament, who were injured, as announced by WWE earlier in the day.

Toxic Attraction will now face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on the August 26 SmackDown.

Monday’s RAW will feature Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in a tournament match. The winners of that match will advance to the finals for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, against the winners of Toxic Attraction. WWE has not officially announced when the finals will take place, but we will keep you updated.

The opening round earlier this month on RAW saw Kai and SKY defeat Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, while Bliss and Asuka defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop. The opening round earlier this month on SmackDown saw Rodriguez and Aliyah defeat Xia Li and Shotzi.

You can see the updated tournament brackets below. WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H re-tweeted the brackets and wrote, “Seizing the moment. #Smackdown”

