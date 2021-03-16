Stone Cold Week on the WWE Network continued today with a “Meeting Stone Cold” special on WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. A “Best Of” compilation for WWE Fastlane was also added this morning.

The WWE Network roll-out on Peacock will begin this Thursday, March 18 and the first classic content addition will be 10 episodes of WCW Saturday Night from 1993. WWE usually adds classic content on Mondays, but it looks like they are adding these WCW episodes on Thursday to coincide with the Peacock roll-out.

The WWE Day Of documentary on the 2021 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will then air on Friday, along with the “Birth of the Stunner” special for Austin.

A “Best Of” compilation for Austin will be added this Saturday on the WWE Network. New non-WWE indie content being added this Saturday includes wXw’s We Love Wrestling #3, ICW Fight Club 164: Barred, and EVOLVE 5.

Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions interview with Randy Orton will be added to the WWE Network this Sunday. There will also be a special edition of The Bump to preview Fastlane, along with a La Preview preview for Fastlane. The Fastlane Kickoff pre-show is scheduled for 6p ET, while the main pay-per-view card is scheduled for 7pm ET. Fastlane will be the first WWE pay-per-view to air on Peacock.

Regarding the WWE Network roll-out on Peacock, WWE has published the following key dates. As we’ve noted, the WWE library will begin to roll-out on Peacock this week, but the entire library will not be available for viewing until some time in mid-August.

WWE has confirmed that the standalone WWE Network app will no longer be available for fans in the United States beginning on Sunday, April 4. Nothing will change for fans outside of the United States. The following key dates were provided:

* Thursday, March 18: WWE Network content becomes available on Peacock and will continue to stream on WWE Network. * Sunday, March 21: WWE Fastlane will be available to stream on both Peacock and WWE Network. * Sunday, April 4: WWE Network sunsets for users in the United States, making Peacock the exclusive home for WWE Network content in the U.S. If you live outside the U.S., you can continue to access and enjoy WWE Network content as you do today. * Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11: WrestleMania 37 streams exclusively on Peacock in the U.S.

