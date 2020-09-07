– WWE recently added Renee Young and Mauro Ranallo to the official Alumni roster. The two on-air talents parted ways with the company last month.

On a related note, The Authors of Pain are still listed on the RAW roster as of this writing, but that should change soon. WWE announced on Friday that both Akam and Rezar have been released.

– Courtesy of Ruby Riott’s personal “Hooligans Unite” channel on YouTube, below is a new video of The Riott Squad member giving herself an “all natural” makeover, with no tattoos, long brunette hair, and high heels.

Riott and partner Liv Morgan recently became the new #1 contenders to WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, likely for a title match at WWE Clash of Champions on September 27.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.