The relationship between WWE and Pro Wrestling NOAH continues to grow.

Earlier today, Shawn Michaels took to Twitter to post a video of himself welcoming Yoshiki Inamura to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. The Heartbreak Kid praised Inamura and said anyone who steps foot in the ring with him would have a problem.

You can check out the video below:

I’m excited to welcome @noah_ghc Wrestler @noah_yoshiki to #WWENXT. This hard-hitting young man is going to be a problem for anyone he steps in the ring with. I look forward to growing NXT’s partnership with @noahglobal in the future. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/0EQuHbJdvs — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) November 7, 2024

Back in August and September, Josh Briggs and Tavion Heights competed in the NOAH N-1 Victory 2024 tournament.

Jaida Parker secured a victory over Lola Vice in a hardcore match in the opening bout on this week’s episode of WWE NXT from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. Dawn Marie officiated the contest.

As you’d expect with a hardcore match, there were plenty of trash cans, ladders, chairs, kendo sticks, and other various weapons.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

And finally, we have the date and location for the 2024 WWE NXT Deadline pay-per-view event.

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, it was announced that NXT Deadline will take place on Saturday, December 7 from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Wednesday, November 13.