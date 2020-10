NBC’s “Young Rock” comedy series is scheduled to premiere in January 2021.

Production on the series began this week, and filming will take place in Australia.

As noted, The Rock took to Instagram earlier this week and announced the cast for the show, which tells the story of his younger days. You can click here to see the different cast announcements.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.