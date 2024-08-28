The lineup for WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 continued to take shape on the “go-home” episode of WWE NXT on Tuesday night.

During the show, Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz was confirmed for the premium live event this coming Sunday, September 1.

Additionally, Trick Williams was announced as the special guest referee for the NXT World Championship showdown in the main event between reigning title-holder Ethan Page and challenger, TNA Wrestling star Joe Hendry.

With that now known, featured below is the updated officially advertised lineup heading into the 9/1 PLE:

* Ethan Page (c) vs. Joe Hendry (NXT Title)

* Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Jaida Parker (NXT Women’s Title)

* Oba Femi (c) vs. Tony D’Angelo

* Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Wendy Choo (NXT Women’s North American Title)

* Chase U (c) vs. Super Sonic Duo (NXT Tag-Team Titles)

* Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz

Make sure to join us here on 9/1 for live WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 results coverage from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.