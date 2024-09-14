The WWE U.S. Champion helped kick off WWE SmackDown on USA on Friday night.

LA Knight came out to cut a promo after the Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes match on the debut episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network on September 13 in Seattle, WA.

The match saw Andrade pick up the win to go to 3-2 in his series of five matches against the former NXT Champion.

With the win, Andrade earned a shot at the U.S. Championship currently held by “The Mega Star.”

The LA Knight vs. Andrade bout for the WWE United States title will take place on the Friday, September 20 episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network.