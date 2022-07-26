The USA Network’s USA Insider page has covered Vince McMahon’s retirement and how new Executive Vice President of Talent Relations Paul “Triple H” Levesque is now leading the WWE creative team.

As seen below, the official USA Network Twitter account linked to their article on Monday’s announcement and teased big changes to come.

“Big changes ahead!,” they wrote.

USA also commented on fan reactions to the news, writing, “So far, fan reaction to the news of Triple H being in charge of the creative team has been incredibly positive. This will be the biggest position Triple H has held within the company. In addition to his creative role, Levesque was also named the new head of talent relations.”

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below are links to our various reports on the McMahon – Laurinaitis situation and the recent fallout.

FULL COVERAGE OF THE VINCE MCMAHON – JOHN LAURINAITIS ALLEGATIONS AND FALLOUT:

– USA Network Looks Ahead to Big WWE Changes, USA on Fan Reactions to Triple H Taking Over Creative

– Top WWE Stars Jab at Vince McMahon’s Retirement on RAW

– What Triple H Promised to WWE Talents In Pre-RAW Backstage Meeting, More Backstage Notes

– Vince McMahon Reportedly Being Investigated By the Federal Government, Retirement Impacted By Investigations

– Vince McMahon Facing Additional Investigations?, More on Vince’s Exit from WWE

– Backstage News on Vince McMahon’s Transition to Retirement, USA’s Response to WWE Creative Change, More

– WWE Restates Financial Statements Due to Unrecorded Vince McMahon Expenses, Vince to Pay Money Back

– Triple H Named Head of WWE Creative, WWE Officially Names Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as Co-CEOs, Preliminary Q2 Earnings

– Backstage News on Brock Lesnar Working WWE SmackDown After Walking Out Earlier

– Stephanie McMahon and WWE Fans Send “Thank You” Message to Vince McMahon

– Read Vince McMahon’s Full Retirement Letter Sent to WWE Employees

– Brock Lesnar Officially Pulled from WWE SmackDown

– WWE SmackDown Backstage Mood, Rumor on Another Departure, Meeting Held After Vince McMahon’s Retirement Announcement, More

– Tony Khan Jokingly Reacts To Vince McMahon’s Retirement: “I’m Grateful To Now Be The Longest-Tenured CEO In Pro Wrestling”

– WWE to Replace Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam?, More on Lesnar’s Reaction to Vince McMahon’s Retirement

– Backstage News on Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan’s New WWE Roles, More

– Brock Lesnar Reportedly Leaves SmackDown, Upset Over Vince McMahon’s WWE Retirement

– Vince McMahon Retires from WWE

– Triple H at WWE SmackDown, Backstage Talk on Triple H’s New Role, Bruce Prichard Update, More

– WWE Announces Triple H’s New Executive Role, Triple H Comments

– More Vince McMahon Allegations To Be Revealed?, Possible Reasons Mainstream Media Didn’t Give Significant Attention to Recent WSJ Report–

– Netflix Reportedly Pulls Vince McMahon Project, Millions of Dollars Spent

– Backstage Reactions to Vince McMahon Allegations, What Vince Allegedly Shouted After WWE TV Appearance, More

– WWE Issues Internal Statement on Latest Vince McMahon Allegations

– Vince McMahon Reportedly Paid Millions of Dollars In “Hush Money” to Former Wrestler and Others

– News on Who Made the Decision to Name Stephanie McMahon as WWE’s Interim CEO & Chairwoman

– Stephanie McMahon Addresses Investigation Into Her Father During WWE HQ Meeting

– How Much Value WWE Has Lost Since Vince McMahon Scandal Broke, WWE Ratings Up Due to Buzz?

– WWE Now Facing Multiple Potential Class Action Lawsuits

– Bruce Prichard Gets More WWE Power, John Laurinaitis Update, Backstage Concern Over Latest Major Move

– Vince McMahon Makes Surprise WWE RAW Appearance to Hype Big Return

– More Details On Vince McMahon’s Mood, Backstage Atmosphere At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

– Vince McMahon Opens Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Video of the Segment

– “Weird” Atmosphere at WWE SmackDown, Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis Updates, Stephanie McMahon Talk, More

– Backstage Update on Vince McMahon’s SmackDown Appearance, Internal WWE Reactions to Today’s Announcement, More

– Stephanie McMahon Sends Message to WWE Staff After Today’s Huge Announcement

– Vince McMahon Announced for WWE SmackDown

– Stephanie McMahon Named Interim CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon Issues Statement on Stepping Away During Investigation

– Pat McAfee Reacts to Vince McMahon Allegations, Thinks We Will Never Get the Truth

– WWE Statement to Employees on Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis Investigation, Backstage News and Talk on Vince’s Future, More

– Anonymous E-mails Lead to Investigation Into Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis Over Relationships with Ex-WWE Female Employees, WWE Issues Statement

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.