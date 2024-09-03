Next week is “WWE Week” on the USA Network.

During the post-Bash In Berlin episode of WWE Raw on Monday, September 2, 2024, the promotional push for a special “WWE Week” on the USA Network began.

Scheduled for next week is a rare time when all three of WWE’s primary weekly television programs: WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE NXT and WWE Friday Night SmackDown, will all air on the USA Network.

WWE SmackDown makes its’ transition from FOX to the USA Network starting next Friday, September 13, and the USA Network is building the entire week around that fact.

WWE Raw will air on the USA Network until January, when the show moves to Netflix, and while WWE NXT is still on the USA Network, it too has a new weekly home starting on October 1, when the show moves from USA to The CW Network.

Check out the “WWE Week on USA Network” promotional trailer for next week via the video embedded below.