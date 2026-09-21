Fans attending STARDOM’s September 25 autograph event in Osaka will have an earlier start and a shorter window to meet Utami Hayashishita.

STARDOM announced that Hayashishita’s signing session will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Japan time. The promotion said her appearance will end early because she is participating in another promotion’s event.

The change applies specifically to Hayashishita. The overall signing event at Intex Osaka’s Hall 5B opens its doors at 6:15 p.m., with the regular start scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Final admission is listed for 8:45 p.m.

STARDOM also warned that sales of Hayashishita’s portraits could close early depending on the length of the line. Her session therefore has a separate cutoff from the broader event’s final admission time.

The signing forms part of STARDOM’s Silver Week schedule, which also includes Maika’s return to the promotion’s tour after her Mexico trip.

The event’s ticket table lists admission as sold out. STARDOM says admission tickets will not be sold at the venue.

Sources: STARDOM’s Hayashishita appearance update; official Osaka signing details.