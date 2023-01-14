Today is the day! If you’re ready to Rumble, head on down to Bellbank Park in Mesa, Arizona as the United Wrestling Network presents the Red Carpet Rumble!

The United Wrestling Network, the force behind Championship Wrestling from Hollywood who also once presented CHampionship Wrestling from Arizona, returns to the Grand Canyon State for the first time in quite some time this time in an intimate yet larger setting!

Scheduled for the event are the following matches:

Zeda Zhang versus Danielle Kamela

AEW’s Peter Avalon versus Charles “RIII” Cassus

Clark Connors versus Jacob Austin Young

#1 Contenders Fatal 4 Way Match: Joey Janela versus Bad Dude Tito versus Willie Mack versus AEW’s “Captain” Shawn Dean

UWN Heritage Championship: MLW’s Davey Richards versus Kevin Martenson

30 particpant Red Carpet Rumble featuring Colt Cabana!

UWN Tag Team Titles: Reno Scum versus Midnight Heat

UWN World Title: Eddie Kingston versus Danny Limelight Rivera

Plus, scheduled to appear, MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone, AEW’s Ortiz, Arizona Wrestling Legend Navajo Warrior, Gino Rivera, “Phoenix’s Favorite Son” EJ Sparks, Watson, “Cryin'” Ryan, Evan Daniels, and many more!

Former Impact Wrestling, Paragon Pro Wrestling, and UWN announcer Todd Kenely will call the action!

For tickets, click here!

We will provide results on this site after the event!