TJP will challenge Jordan Cruz for the United World Championship at Sunday Night Slam on September 13.

The United Wrestling Network has advertised four championship matches for its Thunder Studios event in Long Beach, California, including Big Mama defending the women’s title against Bryn Thorne.

The announced title matches are:

United World Championship: Jordan Cruz vs. TJP

United World Ladies Championship: Big Mama vs. Bryn Thorne

United World Tag Team Championship: 5150 vs. Cam Cole and Will Allday

United World Television Championship: Ray Jaz vs. Jake Redondo

The promotion labels the tag title match a rematch. Heritage Champion Maximilien, Simone Williams and Bohdi are also advertised.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Pacific, with the bell at 5:30 p.m. Pacific, or 8:30 p.m. Eastern. Thunder Studios is at 20434 South Santa Fe Avenue. The event poster advertises tickets starting at $10.

Source: official Sunday Night Slam card and event information.