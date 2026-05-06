Val Venis is turning up the heat in his online war of words with MJF, and the latest round of comments has become increasingly personal.

After initially teasing the situation with a vague post, Venis took to social media with a lengthy rant targeting MJF’s drawing power, AEW platform, and even his rivalry history with CM Punk.

“Let me get this straight. The SOTE (Salt of the Earth); pushed by a billionaire’s broadcast machine; can barely draw 600,000 viewers per week on a good week…”

Venis compared MJF’s current position to his own run during WWE’s Attitude Era, pointing to the audience numbers WWE regularly drew at the time.

“SOTE is out here attempting to drag a man who was performing week in and week out in front of 5 to 8 million viewers on Monday Night Raw during the greatest era in wrestling history…”

He also referenced MJF’s history with Punk while attempting to elevate his own standing in comparison.

“The midget Hebrew who lost to the commie CM Punk is trying to drag the MAN who not only put CM Punk on the map but remains UNDEFEATED against him.”

Venis closed that particular rant by challenging MJF to consistently break one million viewers before mentioning his name again.

“Until then… keep my name out your mouth, kid.”

Rather than cooling down afterward, Venis continued escalating the situation with additional posts that shifted even further into personal territory. Alongside photos showing off his physique at 55 years old, he bragged about his conditioning while continuing to insult MJF directly.

“FACT: I am 55 years old, 100% natural… At the age of 55, it’s safe to say, I’d mop the mat with that Jewish Jaw-Jacker in under 5 mins.”

He later added:

“Topping out at barely 5’11”, his Hebrew genetics ribbed him for life.”

What began as a wrestling-related disagreement has now evolved into a much more aggressive online feud, with Venis repeatedly stacking new insults onto previous comments and pushing the rhetoric further each time he posts.

The exchange also reflects the growing trend of wrestling personalities using social media feuds to generate attention long after their active in-ring careers. In Venis’ case, the strategy appears aimed at keeping himself firmly in the conversation by attaching his name to one of wrestling’s most talked-about modern stars. Whether MJF responds again or not, the situation has already become one of the louder online wrestling disputes of the week.

Do you think social media feuds like this help wrestling personalities stay relevant, or do they cross the line when they become this personal?

: I am 55 years old, 100% natural. No steroids! No peptides! No supplements! Just coffee, 90% carnivore diet and hard-ass work! At the age of 55, it’s safe to say, I’d Mop the Mat with that Jewish Jaw-Jacker in under 5 mins. PS: He’s short. Mop handle extension… pic.twitter.com/Uvm76LGC9s — Val Venis™ (The Big Valbowski™) (@ValVenisEnt) May 5, 2026