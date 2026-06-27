Sean Marley, formerly known as Val Venis, is once again criticizing WWE over its public support of the LGBTQ community, claiming the company’s stance will ultimately hurt its brand and cost it financially.

The former WWE star took to social media to argue that WWE’s continued support of LGBTQ initiatives would damage the company’s business, continuing a pattern of criticism he has directed toward the promotion in recent years.

Marley’s latest comments come despite WWE’s long-term financial growth during the same period. The company has posted year-over-year second quarter revenue growth for nearly every year over the past two decades, with the lone exceptions being the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and another isolated year. WWE’s business has otherwise continued to expand through record media rights deals, premium live event partnerships, sponsorships, and international growth.

WWE’s relationship with the LGBTQ community has been public for well over a decade. In 2011, the company announced a partnership with GLAAD, becoming one of the first major sports entertainment companies to work directly with the LGBTQ advocacy organization. Beginning in 2014, WWE further expanded that support by featuring Superstars in campaigns promoting diversity, inclusion, and anti-bullying initiatives, with numerous wrestlers participating in Pride-related content and public messaging in the years since.

: This PRIDE CRAP will cost WWE a lot in revenue if they decide to start catering to that crowd. PRIDE fatigue is very real. Rational folks are tired of this propaganda. pic.twitter.com/UwZDxdHrGu — Val Venis™ (The Big Valbowski™) (@ValVenisEnt) June 26, 2026

This also isn’t the first time Marley has publicly criticized WWE’s LGBTQ support.

Last year, he targeted WWE Superstar Chelsea Green after she voiced support for transgender people on social media. Marley quote tweeted Green’s comments, prompting Green to fire back publicly, with the exchange generating widespread discussion among wrestling fans online.

It’s so unfortunate that instead of simply scrolling past, you chose to quote-tweet me, knowing it would invite your followers to pile on. You were fully aware of what you were doing— encouraging harassment towards me and towards the LGBTQ+ community. Fortunately, neither your… — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 1, 2025

Marley’s latest criticism follows a familiar pattern of social media posts in which he has repeatedly taken issue with WWE’s corporate messaging on diversity and inclusion. However, the company’s business performance has continued to trend upward throughout much of the period in which those initiatives have been in place.

Whether Marley’s prediction proves accurate remains to be seen, but WWE’s financial results over the past decade have not reflected a sustained decline tied to its public support of LGBTQ causes.