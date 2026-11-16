Val Venis is planning to take his anti-abortion activism to another wrestling event. The former WWE wrestler announced that he intends to speak with fans outside the 2027 Royal Rumble, a day after broadcasting an appearance outside AEW Full Gear in Phoenix.

In a November 15 post on X, Venis named State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, as his next destination. His invitation made clear that he wants conversations about abortion, rather than wrestling.

“Come debate me on the sidewalk. No slogans. Just answers.”

The promotional graphic attached to the post also brought CM Punk into the announcement. It depicted Venis holding a sign reading, “Unborn lives matter. CM Punk’s opinion doesn’t.”

Venis had already approached wrestling fans about abortion during his November 14 livestream outside the Mortgage Matchup Center, where AEW held Full Gear. One exchange involved a fan who said he was 18 and had not paid much attention to politics.

Venis asked whether the fan was pro-choice or pro-life, then continued discussing abortion after the fan explained his lack of political involvement. During that conversation, another attendee walking past raised a middle finger toward Venis and the camera.

“Thank you, brother. I appreciate that,” Venis responded.

Venis then resumed his conversation with the first fan. The encounter appears roughly 13 minutes into the broadcast posted on his X account.

WWE has confirmed that the Royal Rumble will take place at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, February 6, 2027. Venis’ announcement concerns a planned appearance outside the stadium, not a place on the WWE card.

Sources: Val Venis on X; Full Gear broadcast; WWE announcement.