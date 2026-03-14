Valentina Shevchenko has responded to recent comments from Ronda Rousey after the former UFC champion criticized fighters who use OnlyFans.

Rousey made the remarks while discussing the current state of MMA and fighter pay, arguing that the UFC is no longer providing athletes with the financial opportunities it once promised.

According to Rousey, low pay in the promotion is pushing many fighters to seek other sources of income.

“It’s one of the worst places to go. It’s why so many of their top athletes are leaving to go and find pay elsewhere.”

While making that point, Rousey specifically referenced Shevchenko’s presence on OnlyFans.

“It’s why they’re champions like Valentina are selling pictures on OnlyFans.”

Shevchenko quickly responded to the comment on X, pushing back against the criticism and explaining that her use of the platform is simply another way to interact with fans.

“It’s 2026. Fighters using OnlyFans is just a new way to connect with fans.”

She also took the opportunity to deliver a jab at Rousey’s long absence from MMA competition.

“Looks like Ronda slept too long after her last fight in 2016.”

Rousey is set to return to competition on May 16 when she faces Gina Carano in her first MMA fight in nearly a decade.

Her last appearance in the sport came in 2016 when she was defeated by Amanda Nunes via first-round TKO. That loss came just one year after Rousey suffered the first defeat of her career when Holly Holm knocked her out.

Following the loss to Nunes, Rousey stepped away from MMA until her upcoming comeback fight against Carano.