Valerie Loureda made history by becoming the first Cuban-American woman to sign with WWE earlier this year.

The former Bellator star finally made her in-ring debut on Saturday in Orlando, FL at an NXT live event.

It was the opening match on the card as she teamed with Xyon Quinn, Bronco Nima to take on Chase U (Andre Chase, Duke Hudson & Thea Hail) with Chase U coming out on top. Click here for the full results from the show.

I did it. My WWE journey has begun. Xoxo, LV 💋 — Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) November 13, 2022

So happy to have witnessed your debut in person! #NxtOrlando @valerielouredaa pic.twitter.com/y2lcxGaVSY — RV Photo – Roch Vaillancourt (@rochvail) November 13, 2022