It was recently revealed that Bellator MMA fighter Valerie Loureda had signed with WWE with her starting to train at the WWE Performance Center.

While speaking with Sam Roberts, Loureda credits Charlotte Flair as the person who drew her into WWE when she attended WrestleMania 38 earlier this year.

“Yeah, Charlotte Flair is what did it for me. My last fight was in November and in my mind, I was still fighting. Then, I went to WrestleMania — have you guys ever been? It’s just another level. You go in there and you leave different. That’s what changed my mind and I just prayed for this opportunity and it came through.”

Quotes via Fightful