Bellator star and New WWE signee Valerie Loureda recently appeared on Robbie Fox’s My Mom’s Basement podcast to discuss her relationship with American Top Team founder Dan Lambert, and how excited he was for her new venture in pro-wrestling, something Lambert is very familiar with as he has become a regular in AEW. Highlights from the interview are below.

On Dan Lambert telling her to pursue her dream of pro-wrestling:

Dan [Lambert], he’s such a big fan and he’s amazing and when I was talking to WWE, I did tell him and he was so excited for me. He was like, ‘Go for it Val.’ He has one of his stars in WWE, his other star in AEW [Paige VanZant] and it’s just, he’s as happy as he could be right now.

How grateful she is for Lambert’s work with American Top Team:

He is [a happy coach] and he’s amazing with us and I’m so grateful for what he did for me in American Top Team because American Top Team took me in as an amateur. I was 18 years old. I did one amateur fight and five pro fights with ATT. They grew and they made my career, you know? And they told me, ‘Valerie, the door’s always open. We always love you here. Whenever you wanna come and train, you can come train with us. You know we love you but we understand that it’s your time to move on and fly.’

