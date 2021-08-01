Pro-wrestling star Vanessa Borne recently participated in a virtual signing for East Coast Autograph Auctions and discussed a wide range of topics, including how the former NXT talent hopes to compete at the upcoming NWA all-women’s pay per view, Empowerrr. Hear what Borne had to say below.

Wants to work at NWA Empowerrr:

I have and I think what Mickie [James] is doing is really amazing. I think what they’re [NWA] doing with the all-women’s pay-per-view is really cool and I never got to be a part of Evolution so I think — to think about competing in an all-women’s tournament like that is exciting and yeah, I would definitely consider doing that.

Her favorite people to work with in NXT:

Oh man, there are a lot [of people I liked working with in NXT]. I loved working with Kairi [Sane] because I thought we could always tell the best stories and they were the most fun. She was willing to be playful but serious. I loved working with Kairi, Dakota Kai, always loved working with her. I thought we had really good matches and chemistry. There’s so many, I can’t — there’s no one I didn’t like not working with in NXT because they all brought something different but I would say that Kairi was one of my favorites, Dakota was one of my favorites, Mia [Yim], I had a few matches with Mia that I really enjoyed so, there’s so many great girls there that are so much fun to work with and they all bring something different and unique.

On facing Serena Deeb in the Mae Young Classic:

This picture is from the Mae Young Classic when I wrestled Serena Deeb and that was — actually that probably was my favorite match within NXT or you know, that umbrella because I think Serena is one of the best and this was when I was new in my career and she really just kind of helped me throughout that whole process of planning a match so I would have to say Serena Deeb is another one of my favorite competitors.

