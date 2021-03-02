WWE star Vanessa Borne recently spoke with The Neeley Neal Show about how she hasn’t been in the ring for quite a while, and how she’s anxious to get back to action.

“I’m in this weird period where I haven’t been wrestling for a while. My main priority is getting back in the ring, I miss it so much. Basically, getting myself back into ring shape. I always stay ready, but I’m getting as prepared as possible to get back in the ring. I also have a lot of other side projects. I’m just learning more about a bunch of different things and see how I can find myself and what I can come up with based on this influx of knowledge I’m trying to gain.”

Full interview can be found here. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)