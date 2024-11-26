Actress Vanessa Hudgens was in attendance at Monday’s WWE RAW TV tapings in Arizona, where she showcased her long-standing love for wrestling.

During Monday’s show, the High School Musical star was featured on screen, spinning her braid in a style reminiscent of Bianca Belair, and even acknowledged Roman Reigns by raising her hand in a salute.

Hudgens previously appeared at WWE SummerSlam, where she was gagged by Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Dominik Mysterio.

You can check out some highlights below:

In recent months, Pete Dunne has been on a mission to move past the Butch chapter of his career.

During this week’s episode of WWE RAW, R-Truth mistakenly referred to Dunne as “Butch.” This has led to a match between the two men that will be taking place on next week’s show.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s edition of WWE RAW below:

* Pete Dunne vs. R-Truth

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament begins.

