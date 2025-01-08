Following last Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Vanessa Hudgens got into the ring and did the “Yeet!” chant with Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso.

While speaking with FOX News, the actress called the moment a “dream come true.” She said,

“Cody Rhodes personally called me out after they went off air, and I got to go into the ring and ‘yeet.’ Dreams really do come true, y’all.”

Hudgens attended the event with her husband, baseball player Cole Tucker.

Hudgens also told FOX News that she never misses “RAW” and is excited to watch it on Netflix.

As we previously here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Corey Graves made his return to WWE NXT commentary on Tuesday night to call the action with Booker T and Vic Joseph.

It has now been confirmed that Graves will be a regular on the silver brand moving forward.

And finally, WWE has announced several matches for next week’s episode of WWE NXT, including an NXT Tag Team Championship match featuring Nathan Frazer & Axiom facing off against OTM (Lucien Price & Bronco Nima).

Additionally, Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend will face the Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn) in a Number One Contenders match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT below:

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Number One Contenders Match:

Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend vs. Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn)

NXT Tag Team Championships:

Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. OTM (Lucien Price & Bronco Nima)

NXT Women’s North American Championship Number One Contenders Match:

Shotzi vs. Stephanie Vaquer