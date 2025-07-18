Variety published a report on Friday with Netflix viewership data for shows like ‘Squid Game’, ‘Adolescence’ and ‘Zero Day’, as well as films such as ‘Back In Action’, ‘Straw’ and ‘Havoc.’

Along with the movies and original series, WWE Raw was featured in the piece.

“WWE — which premiered on Netflix in January — generated more than 280 million view hours across all its events,” Variety wrote. “Including “WWE Raw.”

WWE Raw debuted on Netflix on January 6, 2025, and airs every Monday night at 8/7c on the streaming platform.