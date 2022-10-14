AEW recently filed to trademark the term “Varsity Club” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, a name that belongs to the old NWA faction featuring Kevin Sullivan, Mike Rotunda, Rick Steiner, Steve Williams, Dan Spivey, and Leia Meow. This will most likely be something the Varsity Blonds will be using going forward, although that is not yet confirmed as Smart Mark Sterling announced that he owns the name on television.

The filing was made on October 10th. A full detailed description of what that entails can be found in the summary below.