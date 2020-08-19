Veda Scott Comments On AEW Dark Commentary Debut, Ricky Starks Warns Darby Allin

Pro-wrestler Veda Scott, who has previously worked for ROH, TNA, and Shimmer, made her debut on the AEW Dark commentary team for last night’s episode on Youtube. Scott has been calling the Deadly Draw tag team tournament as well. She writes, “These past few months, I’ve been wondering if it was time to just give up. I’m really glad I didn’t. Thank you @AEWrestling and @TonyKhan for giving me this chance on #AEWDark tonight. Thank you Taz and Tony for sharing the desk with me. And thank YOU for watching!”

Also on AEW Dark was former NWA television champion Ricky Starks sending a warning to Darby Allin following Allin’s brutal skateboard/thumb tacs attack across Starks’ back from Dynamite a few weeks ago. Check it out below.