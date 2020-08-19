Veda Scott Comments On AEW Dark Commentary Debut, Ricky Starks Warns Darby Allin

Pro-wrestler Veda Scott, who has previously worked for ROH, TNA, and Shimmer, made her debut on the AEW Dark commentary team for last night’s episode on Youtube. Scott has been calling the Deadly Draw tag team tournament as well. She writes, “These past few months, I’ve been wondering if it was time to just give up. I’m really glad I didn’t. Thank you @AEWrestling and @TonyKhan for giving me this chance on #AEWDark tonight. Thank you Taz and Tony for sharing the desk with me. And thank YOU for watching!”
These past few months, I’ve been wondering if it was time to just give up. I’m really glad I didn’t.
Thank you @AEWrestling and @TonyKhan for giving me this chance on #AEWDark tonight. Thank you Taz and Tony for sharing the desk with me.
And thank YOU for watching! pic.twitter.com/aVUWHV9yk3
— Veda Scott (@itsvedatime) August 19, 2020
Also on AEW Dark was former NWA television champion Ricky Starks sending a warning to Darby Allin following Allin’s brutal skateboard/thumb tacs attack across Starks’ back from Dynamite a few weeks ago. Check it out below.
DARK EXCLUSIVE@starkmanjones has his eyes set to demolish @DarbyAllin.
Watch AEW Dark NOW via the link – https://t.co/t9Li1WEu4G
Use the hashtag #AEWDark to be part of the conversation. pic.twitter.com/XPkXt25oTs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 18, 2020
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- U.S. Government Seeking To Seize Home Of Ted Dibiase Jr.
- Mandy Rose Was With Sonya Deville During Weekend Incident at Her Home, Deville Motion Reveals New Details on What Happened, More
- Chris Jericho Gives His Thoughts On Tessa Blanchard
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Bubba Ray On Joseph Park’s Work
- Peyton Royce Shares Photos Ahead Of Fitness Competition, Billie Kaye and Shawn Spears Show Support
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack