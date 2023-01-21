Veda Scott things some pro-wrestling fans are strange for hate-watching the product.

The commentator/analyst, who has worked previously for AEW, spoke about this topic during her latest interview with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast. Here is what she had to say on the subject.

Thinks it is weird that people will hate-watch wrestling:

Why spend so much time on what you don’t like? I think it’s also okay; it’s healthy to kind of like look at professional wrestling and be like, ‘Hey, I don’t like this anymore for whatever reason.’ Maybe it’s behind-the-scenes things, maybe it just doesn’t appeal to you, and you liked it better in the 80s or the 90s,” she said. “It’s okay to say, ‘Hey, I don’t really like this anymore, and I’m not gonna watch it or talk about it or think about it.’ That’s fine. I don’t know why more people who are not being paid to think about pro wrestling, like it’s one thing if this is your job and you’re not happy with the products in front of you, that’s one thing. But if you’re watching pro wrestling for fun and it’s not fun, then that’s okay. Think about how many shows you’ve started watching, and you watched the first two seasons, and you were all into it, and then like you forgot about it, and then you find out it ended six seasons later, and you don’t know anything about it. It’s fine, you lived. It didn’t destroy your life.

Suggests to fans that they watch different wrestling products to see if they can find something they actually like: