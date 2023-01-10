Veda Scott has emerged as one of the top female wrestling announcers in the game, and she hopes to continue that path until she lands a full-time gig.

This was a topic of conversation during Scott’s appearance on Fightful’s Grapsody podcast, where she reflected on her start with ROH, and what she thinks of the promotion’s new direction under AEW President Tony Khan. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How she got her start in ROH:

As you all know, I got my start in Ring Of Honor. I was originally trained at the Ring Of Honor school, which was sort of associated with the promotion. When I first started training there, I had no aspirations of working for Ring Of Honor because they didn’t really have women’s wrestling at the time. It wasn’t like a direct thing. So I was doing ring crew, and I was around it. I watched it transition from HD.net to Sinclair. When I left Ring Of Honor, which, I think, it was five or six years ago, I left because I wanted the opportunity to grow and do more things and travel. At the time, ROH didn’t have the direct connection to, let’s say STARDOM. They had some New Japan relationships, but it wasn’t the same thing. They weren’t doing long European tours, and that’s what I wanted to do. I chose not to stay because I wanted the freedom to go to Japan for a few months or go to Germany for a bunch of months to travel.

Says she is excited about where ROH is now under AEW President Tony Khan:

Now that I have done all of that, I feel that looking at where Ring Of Honor is at now potentially, like the potential that ROH has under the AEW umbrella, I don’t know. I’m excited about it, I hope it continues to thrive, and I wouldn’t hate finding myself back there someday. I think for a while; I wouldn’t have said that not out of anything negative, but just out of, like, ‘I did this.’ Sometimes you complete a task, and you’re like, ‘Okay, this level is done. I’m moving on to my next thing.’ I feel that Ring Of Honor now is so different than it was, and I’m so different than I was. I’m excited to see what they do.

Says her goal is to have a full-time career announcing: