Indus Sher has officially reunited on WWE NXT.

After weeks of teasing the reunion between Veer Mahaan and Sanga on NXT, tonight’s post-Halloween Havoc episode saw Veer and Sanga take out The Creed Brothers.

NXT featured a segment where Brutus Creed was to get his 5 minutes in the ring with Damon Kemp. However, Kemp appeared on the big screen and said he wasn’t medically cleared to compete due to the Ambulance Match loss to Julius Creed at Halloween Havoc. Kemp promised to deliver 5 minutes of hell to Brutus at a later date. After The Creed Brothers cut promos on the mic, they embraced after Brutus declared The Diamond Mine forever. That’s when Veer and Sanga attacked.

Veer and Sanga beat Julius and Brutus down, then Veer kept Brutus in the corner while Sanga held Julius by his throat. Veer came back over to assist Sanga in putting Julius down, then Sanga attacked Brutus in the corner. Sanga came back and drove Julius into the mat. Veer and Sanga then stood tall together and gave each other a nod as their music hits. They exited the ring to mixed reactions, but mostly boos, and were met on the entrance-way by Ivy Nile, who asked why they attacked her stablemates.

Veer and Sanga originally debuted their Indus Sher tag team in September 2018 at a non-televised NXT live event. They came to NXT TV in March 2020, with manager Malcolm Bivens, and it was explained that Indus Sher means Indian Tigers. Their NXT TV run was short-lived with just two TV wins in April and June of 2020, then a win with Drew McIntyre over Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers at WWE Superstar Spectacle in January 2021. Veer eventually came to the main roster in May 2021, aligned with Mahal and Shanky. He was re-packaged in November 2021, and appeared to be in line for a big push on the RAW brand. Veer had some wins on RAW, but usually worked WWE Main Event. His last main roster win was a squash over an enhancement talent on the August 15 RAW episode.

Veer returned to NXT on October 4 for a segment with Sanga. They have made a few additional appearances since then, leading to tonight’s attack on The Creed Brothers. Veer and Sanga have also worked recent NXT live events – they defeated Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward on September 24 in Citrus Springs, FL, and then defeated Hank Walker and Quincy Elliott on October 15 in Gainesville, FL.

WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels discussed Veer and Sanga during the pre-Halloween Havoc media call, and said, “I guess the main roster took Veer and had certain plans for him. We had Sanga down here and when you get to know him, he is an amazing, intelligent, bright man. What we were putting him on television doing is who he is. We found that to be captivating because he’s a huge man, but he’s charming as all get out. We were like, ‘Let’s just do that.’ How long have we done the ‘he’s angry and beats everybody up.’ It appeared that what they were doing with Veer, so when the opportunity came that he was coming back to NXT, we just didn’t want to do that. Whatever they call ‘wrestling tropes,’ I’m of the cloth that if you’re not changing and evolving, if you’re standing still, you’re going backwards. They are both such clean, classy, sharp, really nice guys. We wanted to present them that way. They’re really classy and we thought, ‘let’s do that and present them as who they are.’ I’m not going to give you the whole skinny on what we’re doing, but I think we have something pretty cool and fun, but we wanted it to come in the package that it currently is, which is who they are.”

There’s no word yet on what exactly WWE has planned for Veer and Sanga on the black & gold brand, but it looks like that push may finally happen.

Below is footage from tonight’s segment on NXT:

