After months of “coming soon” vignettes, Veer Mahaan has officially made his re-debut on WWE RAW.

Tonight’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of WWE RAW saw The Miz squash Dominik Mysterio in singles action while Rey Mysterio watched from ringside. After the match, the music hit and out came Veer for his long-awaited return to the red brand.

The Miz quickly left the ring as Mahaan made his entrance. Mahaan immediately dropped Dominik in the corner, and then fought off Rey after he attacked. Mahaan went on to destroy The Mysterios with ease, and apply a modified Camel Clutch submission to Dominik while making him tap out and yell out in pain. Veer finally let up and posed over Dominik to end the segment.

It looks like Veer will be a heel on RAW moving forward.

Veer’s RAW return had become one of the biggest jokes of the internet wrestling community as the “coming soon” vignettes began airing back on October 25. It was reported at one point that WWE officials were aware of the comedic nature of stretching the vignettes out for so long.

Veer, also known as former MLB player Rinku Singh of the “Million Dollar Arm” movie and reality TV show, was signed by WWE in January 2018 after a stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball organization. At one point he was known as Rinku of the WWE NXT tag team Indus Sher, but he was called to the main roster in May of last year to work as Veer. WWE then added the last name in late 2021.

After the run in NXT, Veer started working WWE Main Event matches in July 2021, then debuted on RAW with a DQ win over Drew McIntyre on July 26. At that point Veer was aligned with Jinder Mahal and Shanky. The trio teamed in various matches until Shanky and Mahal were sent to SmackDown in the WWE Draft, and that’s when Veer began his WWE Main Event run, and the RAW vignettes began airing. Veer suffered a loss to Jaxson Ryker on the October 28 edition of Main Event, but since then he won 13 straight matches on Main Event, including a win over Cedric Alexander on the March 31 episode. Veer picked up the following WWE Main Event wins since the November 18 episode – John Morrison, Cedric Alexander, T-BAR, Shelton Benjamin, Akira Tozawa, T-BAR again, Apollo Crews, Crews again, Storm Grayson, Savion Truitt, Gary Heck, Joe Alonzo, and Cedric again. He also defeated Dominik Mysterio at the March 6 WWE live event in Allentown, PA.

Stay tuned for more on Veer. Below are photos and videos from tonight’s re-debut at the American Airlines Center in Arlington, TX:

@VeerMahaan has arrived on #WWERaw after #WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/CJgPK9OigX — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2022

