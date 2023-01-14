Veer Mahaan took to Instagram this week to pay tribute to his father, who just passed away.

Mahaan was scheduled to appear at Tuesday’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil event, to team with Sanga against The Creed Brothers, but he was not there. Jinder Mahal ended up coming back to NXT to side with Sanga in an attack over The Creed Brothers, and Jinder later defeated Julius Creed in singles action.

Veer took to Instagram that same day and posted the following tribute to his father:

Dear Father… My soul shook with great pain when I heard the news of your passing. Every moment with you filled me with happiness and attachment. No matter where I will find myself in the world your presence, gives me courage and enthusiasm. Cherished Babu ji, whatever I am today, I am because of your and Mother’s teachings, along with watching you both overcome great adversity. If I can ask one thing as I’ve always have is your blessing and strength, with the memory of You and Mother, I will try to follow your footsteps till the last breath. My respect and honor to You and Mother [man bowing emoji] Lots of love Babu ji [folded hands emoji]

There is no word yet on when Mahaan will be back to work on NXT, but we will keep you updated. You can see his full Instagram post below:

