Veer Mahaan is set to make his official WWE RAW re-debut on the biggest red brand show of the year.

After months of “coming soon” vignettes on RAW, WWE has announced that Veer will make his return to RAW on the post-WrestleMania 38 episode on April 4. WWE aired the vignette to hype April 4 during tonight’s RAW, which you can see below.

Veer tweeted on his upcoming debut and said he’s been listening to his fans.

“Dedicated to the optimistic and positive of my fans that kept their fists raised high in support. I heard you. Yeah, the man is coming. He always was. I’m clearing that path ahead. Don’t stand in the way. Better yet….please try! #veermahaan #wwe #tigerstorm #wweraw,” he wrote.

Veer’s RAW return has become one of the biggest jokes of the internet wrestling community as the “coming soon” vignettes began airing back on October 25. It was reported at one point that WWE officials were aware of the comedic nature of stretching the vignettes out for so long.

Veer, also known as former MLB player Rinku Singh of the “Million Dollar Arm” movie and reality TV show, was signed by WWE in January 2018 after a stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball organization. At one point he was known as Rinku of the WWE NXT tag team Indus Sher, but he was called to the main roster in May of last year to work as Veer. WWE then added the last name in late 2021.

After the run in NXT, Veer started working WWE Main Event matches in July 2021, then debuted on RAW with a DQ win over Drew McIntyre on July 26. At that point Veer was aligned with Jinder Mahal and Shanky. The trio teamed in various matches until Shanky and Mahal were sent to SmackDown in the WWE Draft, and that’s when Veer began his WWE Main Event run, and the RAW vignettes began airing. Veer suffered a loss to Jaxson Ryker on the October 28 edition of Main Event, but since then he won 12 straight matches on Main Event, including a win over enhancement talent Joe Alonzo at this week’s pre-RAW Main Event taping. Veer has picked up the following WWE Main Event wins since the November 18 episode – John Morrison, Cedric Alexander, T-BAR, Shelton Benjamin, Akira Tozawa, T-BAR again, Apollo Crews, Crews again, Storm Grayson, Savion Truitt, and Gary Heck. He also defeated Dominik Mysterio at the March 6 WWE live event in Allentown, PA.

The RAW After WrestleMania 38 will air live on April 4 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.

Stay tuned for more on Veer. You can see his latest vignette below, along with the post-RAW tweet:

Dedicated to the optimistic and positive of my fans that kept their fists raised high in support. I heard you. Yeah, the man is coming. He always was. I'm clearing that path ahead. Don't stand in the way. Better yet….please try!#veermahaan#wwe#tigerstorm#wweraw pic.twitter.com/0XqeqUzQpD — Veer Mahaan (@VeerMahaan) March 22, 2022

