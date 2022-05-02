WWE star Veer Mahan recently joined the Sony Sports Network for a conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including how he felt about his re-debut on the Raw after WrestleMania 38, and how grateful he is to the WWE for allowing him to represent the best parts of his homeland in India. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On his re-debut on Monday Night Raw:

It feels great. It does not feel like it was me alone who joined RAW, but 1.4 billion Indians, plus the fans all around the world have joined with me. I know we have waited for 5-6 months. But, I think the wait was worth it. It was worth it for me. It was worth it for all the fans around the world. We are seeing that energy. I felt the energy transformed, just as soon as I got my entrance, from them to me and I was able to give them back what they have been waiting for so long.

How grateful he is that WWE allows him to represent India with his gear and presentation:

I am grateful for WWE to allow me to express and represent the 1.4 billion people back in India, allowing me to represent my tradition and culture. That’s massive. I don’t think there is any other platform that allows you to express the culture and tradition. I am able to wear the ring gear that I have grew up seeing my grandfather and father wear, Dhoti, and I am able to perform in it. When I was a kid, I use to go to the temple and apply the tripund on my forehead. I am able to apply that here also. So, I am forever grateful for that to WWE Universe.

On the time he had to fully transform into his current character incarnation: