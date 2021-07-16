During her appearance on WINCLY, Velvet Sky recalled her last match of her career – against Sienna in TNA back in 2016. Here’s what she had to say:

The way we do business in wrestling is when you leave a company you put someone over on the way out. I remember in TNA in 2016 it was my last match. It was against Sienna. At that point, she was relatively new to the company and they were trying to build her up. They said, ‘This is who we wanted you to work with. Would you mind putting her over?’ I was all business. No problem. I have no ego. I’m just the happy-go-lucky Velvet. I didn’t have many expectations as far as my exit match. I already knew what was going to be asked of me. Being a wrestler and a professional at the same time, you do good business on the way out. You don’t want to leave a bad taste in a company’s mouth because you never know when an opportunity will present itself to return there. I was never an ass-kisser, but I am a businesswoman.

I pretty much have wrestled so many girls that came and gone through TNA during my 10-year stay there. I didn’t have anyone in mind who I wanted to wrestle with on my way out. I got to wrestle a lot of cool women. I watched Lisa, Tara, Victoria in WWE back in the day. Just to work with her when she got to TNA, it was like, ‘Wow, this is surreal. I used to watch this girl and idolize her before I was even in the business yet. Here I am working with her.’ I had my taste of dream opponents and matches and on the indies too.