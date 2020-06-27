Velveteen Dream Involved In Car Accident Earlier Today, Now Out Of The Hospital

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, NXT superstar Velveteen Dream was involved in a car accident earlier today. WWE has since confirmed to Sapp that Dream has been released from the hospital, and no major injury has occurred.

Rumors are that WWE was preparing to release the former North American champion due to the new allegations made against him (real name Patrick Clark) in the #SpeakingOut movement. We’ll keep you updated on that story.