Former NXT superstar Velveteen Dream released a new video on his personal Instagram addressing the comments made by EC3, who recently shared stories of Dream exhibiting some disturbing behavior during a party during their NXT days, including setting up his phone in EC3’s bathroom to film guests. You can check out those comments by EC3 here.

In his rebuttal Dream claims that EC3 left out a ton of details from that night, like the drugs that were being done and the “fact” that he proved no pictures were taken. You can see his full comments below.

Says EC3 is leaving out the details, including how much cocaine was being done at the party he allegedly filmed people at:

“Okay, Mike, EC3, you go out here after I give you the best match you’ve ever had in your entire career. You go out here — I’m tired of people throwing dirt on my name. You throw this dirt on my name saying that I tried to record you in your bathroom. Let’s be honest, Mike, you’re leaving out a lot of details. What were we doing that night? Mike? What type of powder was on the table Mike? Okay. Okay, let’s be real. So let’s not leave out all the details. We were all drunk. You were pissy drunk? Because you were in your place. You’re damn near passed out in the corner. You and your home girl whichever chick you were screwing at the time. Okay. And the other two people, our mutual friends were there.”

Says a talent (who he chose not to name) proved to EC3 that he didn’t take any photos at the party:

“I left my phone on your bathroom counter and because you were not sure of my sexuality at the time because of the character I played on TV and because we’re not friends in real life at all. Okay. You try to accuse me of recording you in your own home. So what did I do? I went to our mutual friend who no longer works for the WWE, a former NXT talent and I showed him my phone and had him go through my photos and videos and my recently deleted just to prove to you and the other person that was there who because I respect him and he has a job okay, I’m not going to put him out there. Okay. I had him prove to you that I was not recording you.”

How EC3 continues to follow him on socials, calling him pathetic and an asshole:

“Cocaine is a hell of a drug EC3. Get your shit together. And if anyone would like to go to my friends list right now and check out who follows me because I’m not following him. EC3 is a follower of mine. I would really think that if you thought that much of me that you couldn’t trust me, you definitely wouldn’t be following me on social media on Instagram all these years later EC3. You’re pathetic, now control that narrative you asshole.”

