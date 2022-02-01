Former WWE superstar Patrick Clark (Velveteen Dream) recently joined the Dishing Drama with Dana Wilkey program to discuss his run with the company, one that publicly ended in 2021 when he was released after a string of severe allegations. Check out highlights from the interview below.

Says he was very serious about his time in WWE, which included training new talent:

“In my time working with the company, I have taken that time very serious. If you worked with me, and I have worked with a lot of people, whether they would like to admit to it or not, I have worked with a lot of people that walked through the doors of the company, from 2016 to my departure. The week before I got released, I was in there training with the new talent, so I am sure someone has taken offense to the way that I do my job, but as the audience can see, I did my job well and it was for great reason, it was to entertain and to engage. So, I wouldn’t be surprised if someone had something to say.”

Says he may have pissed some people off when he was called up to Monday Night Raw, adding that he wasn’t shaking hands because of COVID:

“I was called up Monday Night Raw, maybe the week I was released, maybe two weeks before, can’t remember. But again, I am shy, they want you to shake everyone’s hand. They have a whole little game that is played amongst the talent. The older talent, or the veterans, if you will, of the fake fighting world that want to put the new guys of the fake fighting world through. Everyone’s a tough guy, so you know, I don’t play by those rules. Especially during COVID. I’m not shaking everyone’s hand, I am not getting up in everyone’s face, you’re not wearing a mask in the locker room. I am sure I pissed someone off that day.”

Says that the real professionals put aside petty instances:

“The real professionals know how to put that aside, at least when they are out and about in public when they are representing the company playing their characters. They can put that aside when they’re out there because they have to. It’s only right, you did sign a contract at the end of the day, there’s still business at hand.”

