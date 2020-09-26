The official WWE NXT Twitter account has announced a new matchup for the October 4th NXT Takeover 31 pay per view, which will be headlined by Finn Balor defending the NXT championship against Kyle O’Reilly.

The new bout will see former North American champion Velveteen Dream taking on KUSHIDA.

UPDATED TAKEOVER LINEUP BELOW:

-Finn Balor versus Kyle O’Reilly for the NXT championship

-Io Shirai versus Candice LeRae for the NXT women’s championship

-Damian Pries versus Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American championship

-Return of a mystery wrestler

-KUSHIDA versus Velveteen Dream